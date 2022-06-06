+2 Academy volunteer intervenes in vandalism plight Don Staransky is passionate about the grounds of the New Castle Christian Academy.

The New Castle Christian Academy has long invited members of the community to use its playground and picnic shelter.

Some, though, prefer to abuse them instead.

Vandalism has been an ongoing problem at the 1701 Albert St. facility, tucked in behind Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church on the city’s North Hill. However, according to school principal Gary Hoetzler, the problem has become worse in recent weeks.

“For a while, things seemed to lighten up,” he said. “Little things went on here and there, we just kind of went on with life. We grinned and bore it. There were times when maybe there were broken Mike’s Hard Lemonade-type bottles, booze bottles at the pavilion. We’d go out and clean it up.

“Things seemed to uptick a little after the winter months. We have a climbing rope on the playground; kids tried to cut through it. One of the slides, they actually broke; they broke the bottom of the slide, so we have to get it replaced. We have a piece of plywood over the hole right now.

“It’s not looking like an inviting, beautiful playground. It’s starting to look more run down.”

Hoetzler believes the wounds are being inflicted by older teens and young adults who gather in the picnic pavilion in the evening.

“They’re drinking, they’re vaping,” he said. “Don has even said he’s smelled pot there, and playing some pretty loud music.

“The neighbors are pretty good. If they see there’s a problem, they’re calling the police. and I’m sure the police are doing what they can do, but they’re limited.”

“Don” is Don Staransky, whose grandchildren attend the academy and who mows the school’s grass on a volunteer basis. He has put up crime scene tape around the pavilion and posted signs, in addition to making periodic drive-bys to check on the site.

He’s also tried to talk with the youths.

“A lot of times,” Staransky said, “we’re up there in the evening cutting grass, and I’ll see kids there and say, ‘Listen, if you’re not doing anything illegal, you’re fine sitting here. But if I see that beer bottle or that beer can, I know what you’re up to, and you’ve got to move along.’

“A lot of times, kids will just get up and leave.”

But sometimes, they also will hurl threats at him as they depart.

Hoetzler’s concern is not only for the condition of the playground and the safety of the school’s students — broken glass is frequently scattered about their play area — but also for the future.

“My concern is, if they’re starting to smoke pot up here, it’s just a couple of steps from, OK, we’re doing drug deals here,” he said. “Then there’s a shooting or something, because this is an area that is just off the radar. That’s the concern, where is it going long term?”

The school has received a grant that will allow it to put up security cameras, and it is strongly considering complementing a “Playground Closes at Dark” sign with others that say “Private Property” and “No Trespassing,” effectively closing the grounds to the public.

That would be a step, Hoetzler said, that the school would take reluctantly.

“At least at that point, you could call the police for trespassing,” Hoetzler said. “Then the police can say, ‘You’re on private property’ and take it from there. That kind of flies in the face of everything we really want to do, as far as making it a community area.”

Indeed, at least one person has complained already about the tape and signs that Staransky put up.

“We actually had somebody stop by and talk to one of our teachers, kind of confronting the teacher and saying, ‘What are you guys doing?’” Hoetzler said. “This community’s parent was blaming the teacher, saying ‘You’re trying to close this off. My kid loves sitting here, they don’t do anything wrong. How come you’re doing this to us?’

“It’s not them, it’s a couple of bad kids or adults.”

Ultimately, the only way to effectively keep the vandals out might be to erect a prison-like fence around the facility. Hoetzler hates that idea, though, even more than he does the signs.

“That’s just making us a prison,” he said. “That’s not telling the community we care for this community, we want to be a part of this community. That’s saying ‘Stay out.’ I don’t like that.”

