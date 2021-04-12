Elijah Groves just wants more ease while singing and dancing at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.
His older brother, Eric, is looking forward to having immunity. Meanwhile, Lorraine Geramita wants protection for her son’s Florida wedding coming up. All told, the three were among 200 people who received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Sunday afternoon at Saint Camillus Church’s McGurk Hall.
“The church was very accommodating,” Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Speilvogel, one of the organizers for the event and last weeks’ registration, said. The church had volunteers, including Holy Spirit Parish pastoral assistant Sister Annie Bremmer, helping register and make calls for people on waiting lists. They also made announcements at its Masses this weekend.
A second-dose clinic will be held at the hall on May 16 for those who received shots on Sunday. Despite the preregistration opportunities last week and the announcements, only about half of the spots were claimed, leaving open appointments for walk-ins.
That’s how the Groves brothers found out. Their sister received one of the shots Sunday and relayed the message to them.
“I’ve been excited to get it,” said Eric, 21, and a junior human development and family studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has been doing his schooling online, and has about four weeks left in the semester.
“It’s been making me nervous a bit, especially going to the grocery store and you see people don’t have masks on,” he said. “I just try to stay far away. It will be nice to have immunity.”
Elijah, 18, meanwhile, said he trusts in the vaccine, noting they’re not the first people to receive it. From New Castle but a musical theater major at Lincoln Park, he’s been back in classes four days a week at the Beaver County school with online learning on Fridays.
“It’s super stressful,” Elijah said. “Along with that, I do a lot of shows. So we have to sing and dance and do all this stuff in masks. It’s difficult. I’m glad we’re taking the next steps to be normal again.”
Both brothers said they’re excited to get back to normalcy and fully going back to school.
Geramita was the lone recipient out of the 200 to receive a second dosage of the vaccine. Originally slated for an appointment on Friday, she was able to schedule an earlier shot because she was worried about side effects that could keep her away from her grandson’s first Communion on Sunday.
A nurse in various departments at Jameson Hospital, Geramita also had her eye on her son’s wedding.
“I’m dubious about it,” she said. “However, my son is having an out-of-state wedding in Florida. I’m worried more about Florida. I weighed the (options) and because of my age, my kids want me to get it. I decided to get it.”
The Hometown Pharmacy, which administered the shots, called in nine people from a preregistered and waiting list. Any walk-ins who arrived after the doses were gone are able to receive their shots at the pharmacy during business hours Monday, Hometown’s head pharmacist Bob Ekiert said.
Ekiert also said senior citizens can call the pharmacy and schedule an appointment, which will occur within seven days.
The second-dose clinic is being held five weeks after Sundays on May 16, which is still within the window of opportunity for the vaccine. The second clinic is being pushed back a week because of Mother’s Day on May 9, which could cause cancellations or missed appointments.
