About 350 or more Spanish-speaking residents of Lawrence County will have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the efforts of the Keystone Progress Fund.
Angela Valvano, the organization's western Pennsylvania organizer, said a vaccine clinic targeting non-English speaking citizens and the Spanish population is planned for May 7 at the New Castle Area School District's Croton administration building. The location is off Croton Avenue at 420 Fern St.
The appointment-only clinic will have Spanish-speaking people available to register people and to answer questions, she said.
The Keystone Progress Education Fund is sponsoring this clinic to increase civic participation more fully, said Valvano, who works full-time for the agency.
That agency has contracted with Central Outreach, a medical provider of the Pittsburgh area, to administer the vaccines.
Keystone Progress has been working on equity issues around the pandemic and response to the pandemic, Valvano explained, and one significant issue has been vaccine equity.
"Access is a huge issue," she said, whether it is because of a lack of convenience or a language barrier.
"We wanted to offer the same opportunity in Lawrence County for our English as a Second Language new American (anyone who has immigrated from anywhere) and Puerto Rican communities," she said. Keystone Progress will make outreach calls and visits using Spanish-speaking volunteers to get people to register for the vaccines.
She estimated that in Lawrence County, there are 300 to 350 people who are older than 18, but because people aged 16 and older are eligible for the inoculations, they hope to reach the 16 and 17 year olds who are eligible, also.
"We've been working diligently through all the data we can get our hands on, to build a solid outreach range," Valvano said.
She and volunteers from Casa San José, a Pittsburgh area agency that works to support the Latin and hispanic communities, are canvassing door to door with Spanish outreach materials, and they are making a lot of outreach phone calls to local residents.
Central Outreach as a vaccine provider has been doing a lot of clinics with Casa San José, Valvano said.
"We're trying to bring in as many groups to the table as we can, who have ideas about outreach. It's truly our hope that if this clinic goes well, we can follow it up with more clinics for hard to reach population demographics," she said.
The New Castle Area School District and the United Way of Lawrence County have been extremely supportive in the effort, Valvano pointed out.
'I'm really excited about it," she said. "We're going to reach a point here in the next few weeks where people who can easily access the vaccine will have done so. To reach a level of herd immunity, we're going to have to put a lot more effort into reaching out to communities, through school districts, church and faith-based communities and institutions that people trust and get the vaccines out there to folks who are harder to reach and who have barriers."
People who qualify and want to sign up for the clinic may call Valvano at (724) 333-4228 or send an email angela@keystoneprogress.org. They will be asked to fill out a digital form, and a Spanish speaking person will call them back with the times for their appointments and to help them with any obstacles or transportation.
"We're going to work with them so that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to get it," Valvano said.
She added that a Spanish-speaking staff will be present at the clinic.
"I really am hoping this will go extraordinarily well and we can do some more of these targeted, hard-to-reach population clinics where we actually do the outreach," Valvano said. "These types of microtargeted clinics are going to start to play a big role. The outreach is where we can step in and use the data to make it a lot easier and take down those barriers for people to get the vaccines."
