A discussion over the zoning of a vacant lot and its intended use caused some confusion by New Castle’s city council and its solicitor at Thursday’s meeting.
At Tuesday’s caucus meeting, Casey Steele submitted three identical $1,667 for vacant lots on Croton and Martin Street along the corner of those two intersecting roads.
Steele indicated he would first use the lot for parking his vehicles for a hauling business he plans to open with a dumpster on site before eventually fencing in the area.
After clarifying that his hauling business wasn’t refuse-related and would focus on cleanouts from department stores or resembling a moving service, council and solicitor Ted Saad were unsure if that plot of land is zoned for that use.
Fast-forward to Thursday’s meeting and more questions arose on council’s duty to approve or deny the bids. Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said she spoke to city zoning officer James Farris who said the hauling service is not a permitted use.
“How can we approve something that’s not up to zoning?” council President Tom Smith asked.
That led to assistant solicitor Jonathan Miller — who attended in the place of Saad — questioning if council should approve the bids as a first step and then Steele would need to go through the conditional use process. Miller said Steele could always withdraw his bid down the line.
This led to a seven-minute executive session, which council emerged from and unanimously approved the bids. Councilman Tim Fulkerson was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
In another zoning issue, council unanimously adopted a zoning ordinance pertaining to drug and alcohol counseling centers, an amendment that came from a settlement between the city and DON Services over a drug rehab business operating out of the Central Building on Mercer Street.
In other business, council voted to authorize bids for the asbestos removal and demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue and put out new specifications for a paving contract.
