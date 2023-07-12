A vacancy was filled on Wampum Borough council for the remainder of the year.
Council voted 4-2 Monday to appoint Jason Eichler to fill the remaining the term of Anthony Bucci, who resigned in June. Bucci’s term would have expired on Dec. 31.
Council President Chuck Kelly Sr., Chuck Kelly Jr., Thomas Edinger and John Hemphill voted in favor of the appointment, while Vice President Robert Shrock and Jim Ferrante voted against. Neither Shrock nor Ferrante gave reasons for voting no.
In other council news, council voted to have borough Solicitor Lou Perrotta advertise potential future ordinance amendments. One would be to increase the sewer tap-in fee from $1,000 to $2,000. The sewer tap-in fee hasn’t been increased since 2006, while the $2,000 fee was already put into a development agreement for the upcoming Stonecrest Business Park in New Beaver, which will use some Wampum utilities.
The other proposed amendments would be to charge $100 inspection fees for any broken sewer taps and water inspections.
It was noted paving work for Charles and Ella Streets by borough-based Youngblood Paving has been completed at a cost of around $81,000, lower than the approved $87,285.50 bid. Around $23,000 to $24,000 of the payment will be reimbursed from the county.
Contractors are looking to address any residents’ concerns for their property following a Main Street waterline replacement project. Council had previously accepted a $100,000 three-year loan through Huntington Bank at its Sept. 12, 2022, meeting.
Borough council members and employees will work to make sure Wampum Borough Park is open during the day, as there were days when the park was locked due to a locked gate.
Wampum Car Cruise
The annual Wampum Car Cruise, through the Wampum Area Business Association, will take place Aug. 4 along Main Street.
Registration begins at 5 p.m., with the car cruise to last until dark.
There will be food vendors, children’s activities including face painting and balloon art, music, a 50-50 raffle and chance auction baskets. The first 100 cars to register will receive a goodie bag of different items and a dash plaque.
Following the cruise, there will be an after-party at the Wampum Station, at 303 Main St., which will feature additional music, food trucks and microbreweries.
