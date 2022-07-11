The annual used book sale of the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and Boy Scout Troop 733 will take place Aug. 11-13.
Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13..
The sale will be held at the Neshannock Presbyterian Church at 330 W. Neshannock Ave. in New Wilmington.
Donations of books will be accepted at the New Wilmington Borough building at 124 High St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. No encyclopedias, text books or VHS tapes will be accepted.
The sale benefits the Kiwanis Club and Boy Scout Troop 733.
