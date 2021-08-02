UPMC's longtime CEO to retire; replacement chosen

By Kris B. Mamula
UPMC CEO Jeffrey A. Romoff, the health care executive who became almost a household name in the Pittsburgh region for his $23 billion health care juggernaut’s services as well as a brutal smackdown with a crosstown rival, is retiring.
Mr. Romoff, 75, who has worked at UPMC since 1973, turned a loose federation of six hospitals with about 500 employees and revenue of $10 million into a $23 billion network of 40 hospitals employing 92,000 people and an international center for organ transplants, neurosurgery and cancer care.
The UPMC board of directors unanimously chose Leslie C. Davis, a 17-year UPMC veteran, as Mr. Romoff’s successor. Ms. Davis, 62, will take over the top post effective Sunday.
Mr. Romoff, whose tenure actually predates formation of what would become UPMC by more than a decade, will be named president emeritus, a role that will continue through the leadership transition period until Oct. 1.
Ms. Davis takes over after a fiscally robust year in which UPMC reported $1.07 billion in excess revenue over expenses.
Board chairman G. Nicholas Beckwith welcomed her as UPMC’s next top executive.
“We are thrilled to announce Leslie as UPMC’s next leader,” Mr. Beckwith said in a statement. “She brings a stellar track record built over three decades of leadership in health care with the background and expertise to help propel UPMC into the next phase of growth.”
The pace of UPMC’s torrid growth — 14 hospitals were acquired in 2016 and 2017 alone — may be the biggest change in direction for the Pittsburgh health care giant under Ms. Davis’ leadership.
“I don’t know if the pace will continue,” she said Wednesday. “We’re always opportunistic, open to new ideas that capture our innovation, but there aren’t that many independent hospitals left.”
UPMC’s insurance services division, which includes its health insurance plan with 4 million members, generates more than half of UPMC’s annual revenue, but Ms. Davis said there was still room for growth there.
“I believe we have opportunity to keep growing, leveraging our role as a payor and provider,” she said. “There’s definitely opportunity.”
The change in top leadership at the organization, as first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette late Tuesday, will end a lengthy, productive and sometimes controversial period during which UPMC acquired numerous hospitals in Western Pennsylvania and as far as Harrisburg, Maryland and New York as the health care industry consolidated, making it harder for smaller players to access the capital and physician specialists necessary to compete on their own. UPMC’s international reach extends to four continents, with operations in Italy, Ireland, China and Kazakhstan.
“We transformed the economy in Western Pennsylvania and turned the world’s eyes to Pittsburgh as a hub of medical innovation and groundbreaking patient care,” Mr. Romoff wrote to employees in a note Wednesday. “With a strong growth trajectory and best in class teams, we are now at a period of both stability and success at UPMC.”
Under Mr. Romoff’s leadership, UPMC buffed its reputation as a high-quality health provider and research leader, while also being seen as a tough competitor willing to fight for turf. UPMC and its crosstown rival, Highmark Health — once natural partners with one selling health insurance used to pay for care at the other’s hospitals — spent years locked in battle after Highmark acquired the then-failing West Penn Allegheny Health System and added new hospitals to create its own provider network as UPMC rapidly expanded its own health insurance operation.
UPMC — which during Mr. Romoff’s tenure moved into the center of the Pittsburgh’s business district from its medical heart in Oakland and put its logo on the U.S. Steel Tower that looms over Downtown — has continued to invest in commercializing innovations developed by its researchers and is also working to grow its specialty programs focused on areas such as eye care and cancer treatment.
Mr. Romoff, who was named UPMC president in 1992, got his start at the University of Pittsburgh in the early 1970s, according to UPMC’s website. He served as director of the office of education and regional programming at what is now called UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.
UPMC began in 1986 when the former University Health Center began absorbing Falk Clinic, Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, and Eye & Ear Hospital.
Mr. Romoff’s career took him through various roles in the organization, including serving as president of UPMC until 2006, when he became president and CEO.
Ms. Davis was president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland from 2004 to 2018, according to UPMC’s website. Her résumé also includes serving as president of Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia.
In March, she was promoted to her current role as executive vice president of UPMC and president of its $10 billion health services division, according to an announcement that listed a number of changes to leadership at the organization. That announcement indicated she would report to Mr. Romoff.
During Mr. Romoff’s tenure, the health care organization has been in the news for everything from debates over its nonprofit status to its innovative treatments to its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And many Western Pennsylvania residents closely followed its very public split with former ally Highmark and the battle for market share that eventually involved top state officials.
In 2011, Highmark announced it would buy the ailing WPAHS, which would put it in head to head competition with UPMC. In prepared remarks for a Pennsylvania Senate Banking and Insurance Committee hearing in November 2011, Mr. Romoff argued that Highmark intended to take control of the region’s health care market.
“Highmark’s vision for providers can be summed up in one word: control,” he wrote in his remarks. “In order to prove its strategic objectives, Highmark will have its hand on every lever in its vertically integrated system. Highmark wants to — indeed, needs to — steer and tier consumers to its wholly owned subsidiaries.”
Mr. Romoff also said the idea of Highmark saving WPAHS — then bleeding $200 million a year in red ink — was a “fiction.”
“I don’t believe the Highmark plan can save WPAHS,” he told committee members at the 2011 hearing, which was held in Oakland. “I believe that’s a fiction. This is a non-starter, period.”
Highmark went ahead with its purchase of WPAHS, creating a second vertically integrated health care network in Western Pennsylvania. UPMC, which dominated the region’s health care market, hit back by denying access to Highmark members to its hospitals and doctors. The access dispute festered for years as stories about patients stranded between doctors spilled out in public hearings.
