While 2019 was about new facilities for UPMC Jameson and Horizon, 2020 is going to be about improved communication and patient experience.
Those were the keys as noted by President Rob Jackson at the hospitals' annual public board meeting Tuesday at UPMC Jameson. Jackson, who was promoted to his post effective Oct. 1, 2019, after serving as chief executive officer at Grove City Medical Center, highlighted the improved facilities in New Castle and Neshannock Township as well as a deeper goal of improved communication and experience to patients.
In Neshannock, the UPMC Jameson schools of nursing and radiography moved to a new facility along Wilmington Road in August. Both schools had been housed in a multi-story brick structure adjacent to UPMC Jameson since 1929. The facility occupies a completely renovated space which formerly housed Commercial Printing. The School of Nursing allows students to attain a registered nursing diploma in the 16-month program, while a partnership with Westminster College allows students to earn a bachelor's degree in registered nursing.
"For us to be successful as a hospital," Jackson said, "we need to constantly be understanding and looking at the marketplace to make sure we're able to recruit the right type of individuals in the right type of positions to our hospital. To that end, we have a wonderful resource here in our community with the Jameson School of Nursing and the Jameson School of Radiography."
There were 98 new students who enrolled for this school year, while more than 200 are active in the program. Dawn Caudill is the nursing school's new director.
"It is an amazing building and an amazing commitment, both on behalf of Jameson and Westminster, to be committed to building the future resources for the healthcare community here in our region," Jackson said.
After a six-month renovation, the North Hill facility recently opened its new 2,200 inpatient unit. The new wing features 25 beds, more space for personnel, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant rooms with lifts and bariatric beds.
"The very cool thing is it is state-of-the-art, incredible patient feel to it," Jackson said. "It has many feels to it which are important to the staff. There are charting stations throughout the hallway which allow staff to work and be closer to the patients. The rooms have been redesigned with a focus on ease of care for the patient."
The wing was previously known as 2 West. The name change reflects a hospital-wide initiative for better communication, much of which starts with plain language. That change, Jackson said, will help families navigate the hospital to find loved ones' rooms.
There have also been improvements at UPMC Horizon's locations in Greenville and Farrell. In Greenville, the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center has relocated inside the hospital while renovated suites are bringing in physician specialty services and the lab services are now centralized in the facility. In Farrell, UPMC expanded its emergency department, renovated its surgical services for pre- and post-care and continued to provide women's services and access to UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through its Birth Place at UPMC Horizon.
Communication between staff and patients is also an area the hospital is keying on, Jackson noted.
"When someone has two hours to kill, you never say you're going to go hang out at the hospital," Jackson said. "Every person who visits with us has a reason for being here. They have a question that needs answered."
That translates to better conversation during staff shift changes called bedside shift reports.
"At the change of shift with nursing, both the outgoing nurse and oncoming nurse engage with the patient in a conversation about what went on in the last shift, what to expect at the next shift and make those introductions and allow the patient to be participative in that conversation about the care they expect to happen over the next shift," Jackson said. "It's been a tremendous communication tool but more importantly engages the patient in their care. One of the things when you really think about, when you visit with us you are at your most helpless state. What practices like bedside shift reports do for us is really allow that feeling of loss of control to be regained somewhat because you're now an active participant in the next shift. We do all of this because it's really about connection."
