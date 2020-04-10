UPMC to test multiple COVID-19 therapies

PITTSBURGH — A clinical trial to fight COVID-19 has launched across UPMC’s 40-hospital system and uses multiple treatments tested in combinations.
Based on artificial intelligence, the randomized, embedded, multi-factorial, adaptive platform will allow researchers to rapidly test multiple treatment approaches simultaneously at a lower cost and with fewer patients than traditional clinical trials.
The novel clinical trial, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was announced Thursday at UPMC.
Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms will be eligible to partake in the trial, which will include hydroxychloroquine, steroids and medications called immunomodulators that alter the responsiveness of the immune system.
"If they consent to participate in the trial, they are immediately assigned randomly to different recipes of treatments," said Derek Angus, professor and chair of Pitt’s Department of Critical Care Medicine. "This is a complicated effort to pull off."
While clinical trials historically have lasted for months or longer, a way to fight COVID-19 is needed now, Angus said.
"We don't have the luxury of time," he said. "We must learn while doing."
If new drugs need to be tested, they will be incorporated into the platform, rather than tested in separate free-standing trials.
Participants will receive the current standard of care, and most also will receive one, two or three of the experimental treatment options.
Within weeks, researchers expect that about 99% of patients will be receiving one or more active therapies specifically targeting COVID-19.
If one of the treatments shows early signs of performing better than the others, patients will be automatically enrolled more often into that treatment option.
Donald Yealy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh, said the UPMC system has performed more than 7,300 tests for COVID-19 with nearly 600 of them showing positive results, and has 97 inpatients — some at the western Maryland hospital — with the disease.
The hospital system has an ample supply of hospital beds and equipment including masks and respirators, Yealy said.
"We are seeing evidence that the pandemic is growing, but we see the possibility for a manageable future," he said.
Pennsylvania's positive COVID-19 cases topped 18,000 on Thursday while 29 more people have died in the state from the virus.
The state Department of Health reported 1,989 additional positive cases in the new numbers released at noon Thursday. Lawrence County saw an increase in five cases, bringing the total to 37 while still reporting two deaths.
According to information from the state Department of Health, Lawrence County has five available adult ICU beds, 70 available medical/surgical beds, one available airborne isolation room beds and no pediatric ICU beds. In the county, there are 12 ventilators available, five COVID-19 ventilators in use and two non-COVID-19 ventilators in use.
