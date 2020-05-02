UPMC hospitals are returning to full medical services, including elective surgeries and screenings.
The decision was made this week after low case totals in western Pennsylvania.
So what does resuming elective surgeries mean?
"Elective really just means that it's scheduled," Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, vice president for medical affairs at UPMC Jameson, said. "The care that we're giving them is essential."
Rob Jackson, president of UPMC Jameson and Horizon, said the best way to care for patients is to treat before conditions grow worse.
"The best way to care for someone is to do it in a planned, orderly fashion," Jackson said. "Not elevate it to the point where it's an emergency and then have everything be done under fire."
Jackson said Jameson, Horizon and UPMC have been working side-by-side with patients during the pandemic to provide care. He noted in the last seven or eight weeks, the pandemic hasn't stopped things like heart attacks or people stepping off curbs and injuring themselves.
"I think one of the misconceptions is much of healthcare is a choice," Jackson said. "This isn't like getting an oil change for your car. These are folks who are having their life disrupted in some health-related manner."
UPMC, like other hospital systems, had stopped cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those screenings would seem nonessential, unless you're a patient with cancer, Piccione said.
"These types of care are things we are going to ramp up so we can go back to appropriately screening people for cancers and diseases that are going to cause significant harm if we don't address them," Piccione said.
Patients will be prioritized based on when surgeries were originally scheduled or postponed, those with conditions that could worsen without treatment and those considered the most at-risk. UPMC said it is examining its backlog of patients and will bring them in safely.
UPMC is continuing to limit entrants into its facilities. Everyone must wear a face mask, either their own or one provided, and everyone entering a facility will be screened for symptoms and body temperature.
