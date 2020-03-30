UPMC is implementing a staffing and pay protection program that will ensure that all staff will continue to be paid at their current rate for normally scheduled hours through May 9, even if they are assigned to alternative work during their regular hours.
This program has been established as UPMC adjusts to meet the evolving staffing needs across its system. Staff members may be redeployed to assist with emerging and critically needed work in areas other than their usual work sites. Other staff may be asked not to report to work, depending on UPMC’s needs related to the pandemic, yet they may be called back on short notice.
Regardless, all UPMC staff will continue to receive their pay through May 9.
“On behalf of the Board and leadership of UPMC, I want to express my sincerest appreciation to our dedicated UPMC staff who are focused on the life-changing work of caring for our patients, each other and our communities,” said Jeffrey A. Romoff, president and CEO, UPMC. “This pay protection program is our commitment to our valued staff.”
