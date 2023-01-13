UPMC announced Thursday that minimum starting wages for entry level positions at the nonprofit health agency will increase to $18 an hour.
The rates will increase by 2025 for UPMC‘s Pittsburgh hospitals and Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites.
Minimum starting wages for entry-level positions at UPMC’s additional sites in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and Southwest New York will reach $18 an hour by January 2026.
The agency, in a release, said this is being done to support its existing workforce, recruit new employees and be the “employer of choice” for healthcare.
“In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent. Once again, UPMC is the first health care employer in the state to make this commitment, and we are proud to lead the way to $18 an hour,” said John Galley, UPMC senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves, to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice,” added Galley. “At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”
With nearly 95,000 employees across all facilities, UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania.
