UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals are offering in-person events focused on career opportunities with UPMC.
The Find Your Fit events are for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC Jameson, Horizon-Shenango Valley and UPMC Horizon-Greenville. Attendees can expect to participate in interviews on-site with opportunities to receive same-day job offers.
Those who attend can also expect to learn about opportunities eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000 and connect with leaders and current employees.
The hiring events are scheduled for:
•April 25, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell
•April 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave., New Castle.
Interested individuals can register by calling (724) 983-8735.
