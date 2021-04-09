UPMC has begun administering its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Venango County for residents in a nine-county area that includes Lawrence County.
The inoculation site is in the former Bon Ton store at the Cranberry Mall near Franklin and Oil City, which has been designated as the state's Northwest Regional Vaccination site, according to a UPMC news release. Vaccines were first given there Friday, and the next date for them is April 16.
The doses are being administered to residents of Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Jefferson, Venango, and Warren counties.
The vaccine site is in addition to the UPMC vaccine locations in Lawrence and Mercer counties that already are in operation by UPMC Jameson at the Y-Zone, and by UPMC Horizon at the Shenango Valley Mall.
With this additional vaccine supply on hand, UPMC Northwest will be able to administer more than 4,000 doses each week, according to the press release.
All UPMC COVID-19 vaccine clinics are by appointment only. Residents who qualify should register at Vaccine.UPMC.com. Those who need assistance may call ( 844)UPMCVAC — (844) 876-2822 — between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
People can stay up to date on UPMC’s vaccine outreach by searching "Vaccine Tracker" on UPMC.com.
“We are excited to be an integral part of the efforts to protect the health of our region, especially those most vulnerable and at-risk,” said Brian Durniok, president of UPMC Northwest. “During times like this, the Commonwealth rightly looks to UPMC to lead the way. We’ve embraced this role from day one and value the trust they place in us.”
This expansion of vaccine supply coincides with the recent opening of vaccine eligibility to all within the commonwealth phase 1B on April 5 and 1C on April 12, with vaccination open to all Pennsylvanians on April 19.
