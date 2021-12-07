With rural hospitals crippled by the pandemic, nearly a quarter of federal money that was intended to largely help those institutions in Pennsylvania went to UPMC, even as the state’s largest health care system is on track to take in more than $1 billion in profits this year.
Out of $288 million given to state medical providers last month from the American Rescue Plan, nearly $67 million was channeled to UPMC — money that went to both its rural and urban medical centers — in addition to roughly $6.5 million to its out-of-state operations.
Of all the funding that went to 96 hospitals in Pennsylvania, just over half was provided to 38 rural facilities while the rest went to hospitals in urban areas as the pandemic continues to take a financial toll on medical centers nationwide.
The payouts raise basic questions about whether government aid has gone to health care providers that don’t truly need it — or in amounts that went beyond their overall needs while other hospitals lost money or shut down during the pandemic, especially in rural areas.
“In an ideal world, from our perspective, all of the money would have gone to rural communities because there really is such a need just to keep [rural hospital] doors open,” said Carrie Cochran-McClain, chief policy officer of the National Rural Health Association, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and in Kansas. “We are hopeful that the next wave of provider relief funds — Phase 4 — will provide more. More is definitely needed in these rural communities.”
The federal Provider Relief Fund, created in April 2020, already has paid out about $119 billion nationally to health care operators during the pandemic, but a study in an online medical journal in October found the money disproportionately benefited wealthier hospital systems.
Concerned about that disparity, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, sent a letter in October to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Bacerra emphasizing the new funds should not be funneled to hospitals in major cities.
In a statement announcing the distribution of $7.5 billion of the money last week, HHS emphasized the fragile financial conditions of many rural providers — 47% of which were already bleeding money before the pandemic.
“Health care providers in rural communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continue to experience significant financial hardships,” Mr. Bacerra said in the statement.
Millions of dollars
flowing
The millions flowing into the accounts of UPMC and other large medical providers occurred because of the funding mechanism itself, which awarded money based on where the patients were from — not where the hospital was located.
In other words, if a large city hospital pulls in patients from rural areas — where people must travel miles to get treatment — that hospital will receive the federal dollars under the formula, say experts.
Whether a provider’s revenue exceeded its expenses was not a consideration, although the federal government required health care operators to turn over financial data as part of the application process.
For example, although UPMC runs 10 rural hospitals — more than any other health system in Pennsylvania — one of the largest payouts in the state went to UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, which received $6 million.
“Since UPMC is the largest provider in the commonwealth, with a high percentage of rural residents, it only makes sense that UPMC would be the recipient of a higher amount of ARP Rural payments,” UPMC spokeswoman Susan Manko said in an emailed answer to questions last week.
UPMC’s biggest regional competitor, Allegheny Health Network, has so far received $1.3 million for its Grove City Hospital, which is considered rural, and another $100,000 for four other nonhospital operations in the state.
Daniel Laurent, AHN’s spokesman, said in an emailed answer to questions that AHN did apply for funds for all of its eligible operations.
He said AHN was told by the federal government that officials were still reviewing applications and that the hospital system expected to take in more payments, because its hospitals treat patients from the same areas served by other providers that have already received the money.
Another large urban hospital system, Penn Health in Philadelphia — which operates the most lucrative hospital in the state, The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and five other hospitals in the commonwealth — said in an emailed statement it had not applied for the most recent American Rescue Plan funds.
“No Penn Medicine hospitals meet the HHS definitions for rural providers under this program, and we did not apply for the funding,” the hospital wrote.
In response to questions about millions of dollars going to hospitals in urban areas, an HHS spokesperson said hospital systems can host many locations where they serve patients, and 88% of funds went to providers in Pennsylvania with at least one rural facility.
Rural hospitals
struggling
Although the federal government said it was simply trying to distribute the money quickly and consistently, several rural hospital administrators interviewed by the Post-Gazette said they were perplexed that so much money was going to health systems like UPMC, even though the nonprofit hospital giant has some rural hospitals that lose money, too.
“Let me think of a polite way that I can put this,” said Tim Reeves, administrator of Bucktail Medical Center, an independent critical access hospital in Clinton County with 16 beds. “I think it might be important for [the federal government] to consider the difference between standalone rural hospitals and rural hospitals that are part of larger health systems. I think that our struggles and needs are different.”
Bucktail, which also hosts a 43-bed nursing home, took in $185,000 from this newest batch of relief funds from the government. The facility lost about $1 million last year on just $5 million in total revenue.
The money it just received “is not quite two payroll payments for me,” said Mr. Reeves, whose facility may be the most isolated in the state, with no other hospital closer than 35 miles. “So this money helped me out. But is that much going to make a significant difference in what we’re able to do? It will not. I was hoping for more.”
For UPMC, the $73 million in rural money adds to the roughly $620 million that it received in prior stimulus payments since the start of the pandemic in what has been a boon to the health care provider over the past two years, according to a Post-Gazette analysis.
The stimulus money arrived as UPMC’s medical division was taking a financial hit from the cancellation of elective procedures early in the pandemic, but its insurance business was thriving from receiving fewer claims — helping the nonprofit surpass $1 billion in profits last year.
The same day the government announced the rural aid last month, UPMC unveiled its profits — called “excess revenue” in nonprofit accounting — for the first three quarters of this year: $1.2 billion.
Difficult challenges
The release of the rural funds by the federal government — with $1 billion still yet to be dispensed — comes as many smaller, rural hospitals and their communities continue to face difficult challenges in the pandemic.
According to the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina, 137 rural hospitals have shuttered nationwide since 2010, including four in Pennsylvania. Closures peaked last year across the country, with 19 rural hospitals closing their doors.
The shutdowns over the years forced people to travel farther to get medical care, and during the pandemic, the risks increased even more because of the need to get immediate care.
During the first few months of the crisis, nearly a quarter of rural households were unable to get treatment for serious health issues, according to a poll by Harvard, National Public Radio and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Although COVID-19 at first exploded in urban areas, the disease is now killing residents of rural counties at more than twice the rate of metropolitan residents, according to data from the Rural Policy Research Institute, based in Iowa. Experts say that lower vaccination levels, lack of access to care and more chronic illnesses are some of the reasons that rural Americans are dying at higher rates.
While rural medical providers did receive some stimulus money in 2020, the federal government acknowledged that many of the facilities were still struggling. This year, the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill, came up with even more money — $8.5 billion.
So far, the federal dollars have helped many rural providers stay open, and there have been relatively few closures this year.
“I think part of [the reason for fewer closures] is because of the resources coming in in terms of COVID relief,” said Ms. Cochran-McClain. “But there is a lot of concern that as this funding wanes, we’ll see more and more closures.”
Heather Schneider, chief financial officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare, a seven-hospital system based in DuBois, Clearfield County, said the $20.6 million that her system received “is extremely important this year.”
“Our COVID expenses have gone up exponentially, particularly [personal protective equipment] and COVID-related drugs like Remdesivir. And our agency nursing costs have gone up astronomically,” she said.
“We’re well over $1 million more each month in extra COVID costs this year,” she said. “So, we’re going to eat that [$20.6 million] up very quickly.”
Six of Penn Highlands’ seven hospitals are in rural areas, and three are considered “critical access hospitals,” like Bucktail, that already receive additional federal dollars because of their location and the population they serve.
As thankful as Penn Highlands is for the funds it already has received, it’s the future funding that worries Ms. Schneider.
“I think rural hospitals should have some special funding beyond critical access funds,” she said. “I think we’ve shown the need.”
