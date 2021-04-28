In the five years since Jameson Hospital became UPMC Jameson, it has seen expansions of services and treatments and the onslaught of COVID-19.
An overview of investment, expansions, developments and the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 all were topics covered by UPMC Jameson Hospital officials Tuesday at its annual meeting.
Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, vice president of medical affairs at UPMC Jameson and Horizon, said people's risk of hospitalization and dying is 2,000 percent less if vaccinated
When Jameson entered the definitive agreement with UPMC in 2016, UPMC committed to investing $70 million in the community's health care over 10 years. In only half that time, UPMC has already invested more than $80 million at UPMC Jameson to advance services, services and health care technologies, UPMC Jameson and Horizon president Rob Jackson said.
UPMC further has developed a regional approach to seamless health care, Jackson continued, with the services that UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon provide together.
UPMC Horizon is the system's birthing center, and UPMC Jameson performs high-caliber robotics, advanced orthopaedics and interventional cardiology. Community services such as primary care, specialty care and oncology are available at UPMC Greenville.
Regionally, UPMC has invested $115 million in facility expansions and health care service improvements across the three hospital campuses and outpatient centers in both counties, Jackson said.
Piccione pointed out that expanded capabilities of UPMC Jameson's intensive care unit have significantly elevated care for allowing telemedicine services, and COVID-19 patients who traditionally needed to be admitted to a hospital outside of the community were able to stay here.
"This was a great service to our community," she said.
In addressing COVID-19, Piccione emphasized that UPMC Jameson is one of a handful a sites that gives monoclonal antibody treatments to outpatients within nine days of someone's first symptoms, but they prefer to give the treatment within three days.
The treatment is only for outpatients who do not require oxygen, she said, and it can be given to a broad range of people — anyone 65 or older; 55 or older with heart disease, hypertension or lung disease; and 18 or older with diabetes, immunosuppression, kidney disease or being overweight.
"It's very important but little understood," she said. More information about the process is available by visiting UPMC.com and looking under "antibody treatment."
"Patients should talk to their provider about this very important disease modifying agent," she said.
Jackson pointed out that a huge focus for UPMC since December has been the community vaccination clinics and partnering with community organizations to immunize vulnerable community members.
Currently, people aged 16 and older are eligible for the immunization. The vaccines are offered weekly at the Y-Zone in Neshannock Township and at the Shenango Valley Mall. Each site has the capacity for 800 appointments per day, and about 20,000 people have been immunized through UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
Appointments can be scheduled at vaccine.upmc.com, or by calling (844) 876-2822.
"How do we emerge from this?" Piccione asked, answering, "Continue distancing, masking and the vaccine."
