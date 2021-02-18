By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
After vaccinating its staff and other frontline healthcare workers, UPMC is rolling out a plan, starting today, to serve people in the community.
UPMC is beginning community vaccine clinics at its UPMC Horizon facilities in Farrell and Greenville, as well as UPMC Jameson in New Castle. UPMC's first clinic in Mercer County will be held today at the Greenville hospital, said Dr. Beth Piccione, vice president of medical affairs.
But western Pennsylvania's largest hospital system is not holding walk-up clinics, nor will it require telephone or online registration. Instead, UPMC representatives are reaching out to patients for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Starting with people aged 90 or older and working down from there, UPMC officials will email, text or call patients, depending on their tech-savviness. Officials will also work with clients to arrange transportation if needed, Piccione said.
This outreach-based approached was piloted last week at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Though UPMC Jameson's first clinic Tuesday and Greenville's clinic today are both being held at hospitals, the system is also looking to service those areas with higher rates of COVID-19 but under-represented populations.
To help meet this need, Robert Jackson, president of UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson, said future clinics will be held in northern and southern Mercer County to provide maximum accessibility.
UPMC is working with counties' emergency management agencies to select locations large enough to support a clinic. Those sites would have space enough for social distancing and other safety measures, Jackson said.
When reaching out to people, Piccione said UPMC used a couple different databases, including patients' electronic medical records, as well as contacting any hospitals that have health plan databases of their own.
Director of Operations Kevin MacDonald said the average eight-hour clinic could service up to about 100 people an hour, with the actual number depending on a range of factors.
One of those factors could be the availability of vaccines, as hospitals place requests for the number of doses it needs. Officials and are notified later when they become available. Piccione said a hospital could request 5,000 doses and receive only 2,000, depending on the available supply.
Vaccine hesitancy could be another factor, this one on the patient end. All three UPMC officials said the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Piccione said she felt comfortable enough for her and her family members to receive the vaccine.
She said UPMC is taking an additional safety step in dispensing the vaccines. The hospital's protocol calls for patients to wait through a 15-minute observation period after receiving the shot. Patients with a history of allergic reactions have their observation period extended to 30 minutes.
While the vaccine provides additional protection against COVID-19, MacDonald said none of the staff at UPMC's facilities have rolled back any of the system's safety guidelines. Piccione likewise added that the vaccine was the "light at the end of the tunnel" but people should still follow the various guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing masks.
"The scariest thing is I can't tell you why Person A gets a cold while Person B gets on a ventilator and passes away," Piccione said.
However, Piccione said the numbers for this year's flu season have been extremely low compared to previous years, as well as cases of children's ear infection, which could signify the knock-on effects of some of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
It was also announced Wednesday that UPMC Health Plan would continue to waive all deductibles, coinsurances and copays for in-network, inpatient COVID-19 treatment.
Members enrolled in Medicare Advantage, fully insured employer group, and individual Affordable Care Act plans will be covered, as well as those in self-insured employer group plans that opt in to this coverage. The extension will be effective through April 20, 2021, according to a press release.
UPMC Health Plan will also continue to waive member cost sharing for in-network tele-health visits with a health care provider, including through UPMC Anywhere Care, until April 20 as permitted under state and federal emergency declarations, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.