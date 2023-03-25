UPMC said there is no “surge” of COVID-19 cases at its Avalon Place facility.
UPMC spokesperson Ashley Trentrock confirmed while there are new cases at the facility, there are only one to two, and not rumored widespread numbers.
“With new COVID-19 cases in this facility, we have implemented rigorous precautions to our already enhanced infection control protocols,” Trentrock said. “Employees ill with COVID-19 remain at home until no longer contagious.”
Added Trentrock: “We continue to require universal masking among all employees, residents and visitors in the facility. We also recommend physical distancing with visitors who provide essential support to their loved ones.”
Of the eight long-term care facilities in the county, the only facility to have more than singular cases within the last four weeks is The Grove at New Castle with 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health through Wednesday.
The DOH reports there have been none at the Edison Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Haven Convalescent Home Inc., Jameson Care Center, The Grove at New Wilmington and Shenango Presbyterian Seniorcare.
Avalon Place and Quality Life Services have reported one to four cases.
Edison Manor, Jameson Care Center and Shenango Presbyterian reported zero in the last five weeks, with the other five between one and four.
Case numbers and deaths are updated every Wednesday.
The DOH tracks fully vaccinated status for residents at Avalon (87.8 percent), Edison Manor (62.1) The Grove (84.5), Haven (93.4), Jameson Care Center (90.9), Quality Life Services (83.6), The Grove at New Wilmington (81.9) and Shenango Presbyterian (96.7) through Feb. 26. The DOH also tracks fully vaccinated status for staff at Avalon (83.5), Edison Manor (90.1), The Grove (67.2), Haven (77.6), Jameson Care Center (85.4), Quality Life Services (72.5), The Grove (61.6) and Shenango Presbyterian (73.4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.