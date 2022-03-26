UPMC Jameson Hospital will receive over $400,000 in pandemic-related funding.
According to state Rep. Chris Sainato, the hospital will get $408,677 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to restore resources and personnel exhausted by the pandemic.
In addition, Edgewood Surgical is receiving $31,059.
“Our community’s health care workers remained on the front lines resolutely during the pandemic, continuing to care for patients despite overworked, understaffed conditions,” Sainato said. “Securing this funding is going to help bring critical reinforcements to ease their burden and ensure our community’s patients continue receiving the excellent care they deserve.”
The money is part of Act 2 of 2022, legislation that appropriated $225 million to support the following health care areas:
•$100 million to be distributed to acute care, critical access and children’s hospitals licensed by the Department of Health on a per-bed basis. The funding will be used strictly for recruitment and retention payments to direct care staff.
•$110 million to be distributed on a per-bed basis to high-Medical Assistance hospitals, designated Critical Access Hospitals, and inpatient and residential behavioral health facilities for recruitment and retention payments to key staff.
•$15 million to quadruple the funds available for the nurse loan forgiveness program at the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, a high-demand program which has already received more than 20,000 applications by the March 1 deadline.
