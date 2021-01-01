The long-awaited moment arrived in early December — COVID-19 vaccines began to be distributed and administered.

Front-line health care workers were targeted for the initial doses, while nursing homes received their first deliveries this week.

The general public is scheduled to begin getting vaccinations in early 2021, and while UPMC Jameson ended 2020 uncertain of what role it would play in that effort, it stands at the ready.

“We’re in the process right now of vaccinating our staff,” Rob Jackson, president of UPMC Jameson and Horizon, said this week. “We’re really taking our lead from the Department of Health. They’re really the quarterback calling the plays on how the vaccine will roll out beyond the hospital institutions. We’re working specifically with our employees, with the EMS providers that we work with directly, but again, the Department of Health is calling the plays as to what happens next.”

When those marching orders arrive, Jameson employees will be ready, according to Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, vice president of medical affairs.

“We certainly are very comfortable administering the vaccine,” she said. “We have been vaccinating with the Pfizer vaccine over the past week. Several of us have gotten it. I got it. It did not make me sick.

“So if called upon, we certainly feel comfortable with reconstituting — the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at very cold temperatures — so I certainly think that our pharmacists are very comfortable with it, and we’ve been successful thus far in our vaccination program.”

Adapting on the fly isn’t anything new at the hospital. It’s what the staff has done since the pandemic found its way into Lawrence County in March.

“It was very new in March,” said Marianna Stoneburner, chief nursing officer for UPMC Jameson and Horizon. “I think everybody was a little bit scared, not exactly sure what to do, how to manage the patients.

“The difference between March and today is that our COVID patients, while they have COVID, they’re still our patients in the hospital, just like our other patients. We’ve been able to care for them the same as we care for our other patients that have other types of viruses, other types of illnesses.”

That was a process, Piccione said, that unfolded quickly.

“It was not second nature to always use the degree of PPE that we do now,” Piccione said. “Now, for most of us in the hospital, it would feel very strange to not have a mask on. It’s become our normal.

"We also have a much better understanding of transmission, what is really a high-risk transmission. In March, we didn’t know how close you were to somebody, did it all depend on the mask, did it all depend of if the patient was coughing. Now we have a much, much better understanding of transmission and how to help to mitigate transmission.”

That understanding is something the hospital has tried to convey to the public.

“What we learned in March and April is that people were forgoing essential care,” Jackson said. “There were people dying in homes because they were afraid to come into the hospital. What we’ve done in this fall and winter season is really try to drive that message that, ‘Don’t stay home. If there are things going on, we have the resources, we have the protection. The safest place you can be is in a hospital.’”

Piccione added that data throughout the UPMC chain and from hospitals around the country support that observation.

“There is very good data that transmission is occurring primarily from what we call community spread -- small family gatherings, small parties, things like this,” she said. “The hospitals are not a source of transmission. We can’t say it will never happen, but this is not a place of transmission, nor any of our hospitals.

“It is coming from the outside, so people are safest, like Rob said, in the hospital.”

What did increase inside Jameson, and throughout UPMC, was the flow of information and resources. Whatever knowledge or resources were available in one hospital, Piccione said, were spread throughout the system.

“That really helped us to be nimble with whatever we needed to do on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “We are not limited by what we used to be. We are now able to do a lot more, and I think that confidence is going to continue once the pandemic is gone.”

Jackson agreed.

“It was a tremendous year for UPMC Jameson amongst all of the challenges,” he said. “As Dr. Piccione alluded to, it actually created a stronger, community-based hospital in New Castle.”