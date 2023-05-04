UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle is one of 13 in the UPMC system to receive the highest achievable safety mark from The Leapfrog Group.
A national organization that aims to improve health care quality and safety, Leapfrog recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“These top marks from The Leapfrog Group demonstrate the exceptional levels of safe care our patients have come to expect from UPMC and our dedicated nurses, physicians and other staff members,” said Tami Minnier, chief quality and operational excellence officer for UPMC.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
Formerly Jameson Health System, the hospital merged with UPMC on May 1, 2016. Licensed for 216 beds, the hospital includes more than 300 doctors and nearly 800 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.