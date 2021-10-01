As the COVID-19 cases continue to climb daily in Lawrence County, UPMC Jameson's new interim president believes people have two choices — get the vaccine or likely to get the virus with no telling how sick you will get.
"Everyone should be vaccinated who is eligible," Dr. Elizabeth Piccione emphasized in an interview this week.
Piccione, a New Castle High School graduate and cardiologist, was appointed interim president this week of UPMC Jameson and Horizon in Farrell.
"It is the safest vaccine we've ever had, and it clearly protects against death and people dying from lung failure with this virus," she said. "People will get COVID if they don't get vaccinated. It is just that contagious."
During the pandemic that started in March 2020, she has become one of the hospital system's experts in the prevention and treatment of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
"There are multiple ways to attack a very formidable enemy," she explained.
Those include the vaccine, early detection by testing, masking in groups, washing and sanitizing hands, social distancing, getting the monoclonal antibodies early when the virus is detected, and getting the vaccine booster when it becomes available to qualified recipients.
Since the vaccines were rolled out earlier this year, the shots have decreased the number of people hospitalized for COVID by 95 percent, Piccione said.
One treatment that has evolved at UMPC Jameson is the administering of monoclonal antibodies to people who are in the early diagnosis of the virus. The antibodies give them a fighting chance against the virus advancing to their respiratory system, she said. That is why, too, that testing for COVID is important if people feel sick or believe they have been exposed.
"We encourage testing," she said. "If people test positive we can give them the monoclonal antibody therapy, which significantly reduces the risk of severe illness, and it gives people the antibodies they need to fight off COVID."
The antibodies are most effective if given early, she said. That is why it's most important to identify it in the early stages.
The initial vaccines of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are very safe and effective, she said. "Our bodies have never seen this virus before."
The vaccines have never caused any long-term problems, she said, and once administered, the recipients will be protected within 14 days of receiving it.
She dismissed the misinformation about fertility issues associated with the vaccine.
"There are no proven fertility issues as a result of the vaccine, but there could be fertility issues from COVID itself," she said.
Piccione also emphasized the need for other precautions to take against COVID and its variants.
People should be masking in group settings, and continuing to wash and sanitize their hands, she stressed.
Flu shots also are important, because with flu season on the horizon "it's imperative to prevent as much illness as we can while COVID is going on," she said. "COVID is incredibly contagious."
And while some people count on not getting very sick if they contract COVID, who it will affect the worst is not predictable.
"There is a randomness to who gets seriously ill and who gets that terrible lung condition," which often is fatal, Piccione said. Once COVID causes the deterioration of the respiratory tract, recovery is not guaranteed.
She encourages anyone who has any type of ill feeling, whether it be a sinus issue, presumed allergies, a cough, fever or other symptoms to get tested for COVID right away.
If someone tests positive, the hospital can give the one-time antibody treatment that should be given early on in the diagnosis, she said. Those treatments prevent the onset of more serious symptoms.
If someone ignores ill feelings and doesn't get tested and is positive, the virus could have devastating effects, she said, adding that is why identifying the virus in the early stages is most important.
"Get the vaccine, get tested and know that monoclonal antibodies are available right in the hospital as a one-time treatment," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.