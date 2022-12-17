The medical field is changing every year with new advancements in technology.
The staff at UPMC Jameson Hospital want to not only keep up with the latest technological advancements, but show them off to the community. That was the purpose behind the hospital’s first Robotics Day on Thursday.
Hospital staff and administration showcased its robotic technology to students from the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, and students from the Neshannck, Ellwood City and Mohawk school districts.
Jamie Murray, the operating room unit director at UPMC Jameson Hospital, said the demonstration shows smaller community hospitals, like Jameson, are capable of using the same levels of technology like in bigger hospitals.
“In a community, we have a lot to offer. There is growth here. There is opportunity here,” Murray said.
The high school students who attended were either students interested in the medical field, or were in clubs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
“I find this stuff very interesting,” said Ellwood City junior Emily Rovers, an anatomy student.
Rovers said she’s interested in the medical field and fascinated by how far technology has come.
Students got to test out the equipment during the day, with Rovers describing it as immersive virtual reality.
Neshannock senior Ben Schultz and classmate Jake Pape, who wants to go into engineering, both were excited to see the robots in action.
“I liked being able to see the depth perception,” said Ellwood junior Giavanna DeBlasio.
Neshannock freshman Trip Johns added, “It was a really cool experience. It was really fun.”
Neshannock Drafting/AutoCAD instructor Greg Micsky said this experience is “priceless” for the students, showing this level of technology is not unapproachable.
Urologist Dr. Ricardo Alvim and Murray said is it important for the community to see the technology available in this area so they would be encouraged to stay and work in New Castle in the future.
Jameson has four different kinds of robotic surgeries — general surgery, bariatric weight loss surgery, urology and gynecology.
Alvim said the technology allows doctors and surgeons to perform practically any kind of surgery.
“We are really happy with this technology,” Alvim said.
The hospital in January received a “Victoria Doll,” which is a labor delivery recovery machine.
This piece of technology allows medical staff, as well as emergency responders to train for a woman giving birth, as well as any types of medical problems or conditions a woman may have before and after giving birth.
Both Alvim and Murray said there are many benefits to having robotic surgeries over traditional open surgeries, or even laparoscopic surgeries with a camera.
The machines use small surgical tools and makes small incisions, the patients lose less blood and have less pain following the surgery and there is a higher chance patients can leave the hospital the same day as the surgery.
“The idea of the robotics surgery is basically what we call MIS. It’s a minimal invasive surgery,” Alvim said.
Alvim said robotic surgeries have been around since 2001, but the technology is only improving year after year, with the model the hospital uses, da Vinci Surgical System, having four arms that allow for more precision and better results, with a better camera that produces a full 3D model, rather than a 2D image.
Surgeons who use the machines are trained and certified, spending countless hours with simulations before practicing on real people.
Alvim admits there is a learning curve for older surgeons used to the traditional surgical method, but said they eventually learned to use the machines.
“You just need some good support behind you, someone who can teach you how to do it, how to use this new technology, but it’s really not difficult to learn,” Alvim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.