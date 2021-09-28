UPMC interim president values family, community ties

Dr. Elizabeth A. Piccione already was achieving straight As as a New Castle High School student when her mother reminded her that she was supposed to excel in school, and it would be a waste of her talent if she didn't.
Those guiding words have stuck with the longtime cardiologist throughout her medical career, and eventually nudged her into the role of vice president of medical affairs for UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle and UPMC Horizon hospital in Farrell.
Most recently, within the past few weeks, her perseverance again has catapulted the achieved physician to the near-top position of interim president overseeing both hospitals. She still aspires to climb higher, she said in an interview Wednesday.
In her new position, Piccione has high hopes and ambitious visions for both hospitals.
"I remember five years ago when, before UPMC acquired it, that Jameson Hospital came so close to not being here," she said of the health center in her home town. "But it's vitally important for it to remain in our community. I'm very grateful to UPMC to have given us the resources to do that."
UPMC announced Piccione's new role as interim president on Monday.
Piccione and her husband, Michael Morelli, reside in Neshannock Township and have three children, Michael, 18, and twins Mary and Matthew, who are 10th graders at Neshannock High School.
She claims she never would have been at this juncture in her career without the love and support of her family and community.
She was born and raised as one of five children in a house on Englewood Avenue on New Castle's North Hill. Her father, Thomas Piccione, is a revered retired Lawrence County Common Pleas judge and currently is a senior judge, overseeing a mortgage court he developed that helps prevent people from having their homes sold in foreclosure. Her mother, Diane, is a retired schoolteacher and was the family's good cook throughout her life.
The Picciones' wealth of relatives in the community have made holidays a joy with many people seated at the dinner table, she reflected.
Because her grandmothers, Julia Moses and Sara Gabriel Demko, were Lebanese, Piccione was raised in a Lebanese community, she said. As hardworkers, both grandmothers strongly influenced her own work ethic.
"They worked in factories while the men were at war," during World War II, she said. "They instilled in me the importance of hard work. I learned that if you don't use that, you miss out on your chance to be impactful."
Piccone strongly values where she grew up, and that is why she never left New Castle's doorstep or took her talent elsewhere, she said.
She has remained best friends with Leigh Ann (Melonio) Presnar, whom she met when they were in first grade at Arthur McGill Elementary School, she noted.
"New Castle is my home and I'm very proud of where I live," Piccione declared. "This community was a big part of my life and I choose to be here.
"This is a place where if something bad happens to you, 40 people will show up at your door with meals, and 30 of them you've never met," she said. "There is a strong sense of community here."
Her goals are to keep making Jameson a model health care facility. They include continuing to recruit and retain quality physicians and nursing staff locally and to encourage them toward new horizons. She wants to continue building on Jameson's basic care and subspecialty practices and to invest and grow and evolve the hospital's services in the New Castle area, she said.
Her plan for UPMC Horizon Hospital is to grow the entire spectrum of women's health services, from birthing to gynecological services and mammogram technology.
"With the closing of Sharon Regional's obstetrics department, we really have a chance to build women's health services overall in Mercer County," she said. She also envisions increasing the cardiology presence there to meet growing demands.
When Piccione was about to graduate from New Castle High School, she didn't yet know what career path she would take in life.
She always excelled in science, she said, and she did her undergraduate studies at Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, after John Spina, her high school chemistry teacher, encouraged her to enroll there.
"I am very grateful for that direction in my life," she said.
She attained her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and completed both her fellowship and residency training at Allegheny General Hospital.
In college, she worked a stint as a nursing assistant, her first experience with sick people. She soon found that being a physician would become more her forte.
"I found that I like complex problem solving, and that's what medicine is all about," she said. "It also allows you to be impactful on a daily basis and it gives you purpose."
She became the only doctor in her family, and at age 50, has been a highly rated cardiologist at Jameson Hospital — with which she has been affiliated for 20 years — and at Horizon.
Piccione is certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is the director of northern territory at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute and is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
She joined the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in 2011 with clinical interests in preventive care and women’s cardiovascular disease. She has authored a publication on “the effect of mucomyst in patients undergoing cardiac catheterization” and is a member of the American College of Cardiology.
