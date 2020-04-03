For the safety of patients and staff, and to lower the likelihood of exposure to any illness including COVID-19, UPMC has temporarily restricted its visiting hours.
The restrictions also apply at UPMC Jameson, UPMC Horizon and UPMC Horizon in Greenville.
The restrictions do not apply to facility access of essential health providers and vendors necessary to be on site for direct patient care or hospital operations, but the hospital system recommends those be limited as much as possible if they are nonessential.
All visitors, patients, and staff will be screened upon entry to any UPMC hospital and cancer center. Visitors, patients and staff entering a facility will be asked a series of COVID-19 screening questions.
Hospital entry screening also included a thermal scan body temperature-taking for anyone entering the building. Those who are permitted inside are given an optional face mask that they may wear while inside the facility.
Outpatients who answer “yes” to any of the screening questions or who have a fever are required to wear masks. NICU visitors also must wear the masks at all times, except while eating. The masks are not required for others who enter the facility.
Patients going into UPMC’s emergency departments cannot be accompanied by a visitor unless the visitor is necessary for the patient’s assistance and care. Those visitors must be adults and cannot be showing symptoms, nor can they move around the emergency department or enter the main hospital.
Families and friends are encouraged to use Facetime, Skype, Zoom and phone calls to visit virtually with loved ones while they are hospitalized. Anyone who needs help with this should let a staff member know.
