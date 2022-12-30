In the days before Christmas break, more than 130 students were absent in the Shenango Area School District.
Of the 135 students — 91 in the senior high and 44 in elementary school — out on Dec. 20, some were due to doctor appointments or vacations.
Most, however, were due to illness, according to district Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
A boys basketball game, due to the sickness outbreak, was postponed that week and moved to February.
Health officials from across the country have warned parents about a “tripledemic” this winter and holiday season.
This includes getting sick from either influenza, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the latter of which largely targets infants and young children and older adults.
Dr. Michelle L. Thompson, a family medicine doctor and the vice chief of staff at UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals, said while there are cases nationally of individuals getting all three illnesses at once, the two hospitals are not seeing that.
“The big things that stand out in each one to help differentiate would be RSV is respiratory, flu is aches and fatigue and COVID is loss of taste and smell,” Thompson said.
She said RSV peaked in October, the flu peaked three to four weeks ago and that COVID is not strong as in previous years and that there is treatment now.
“We are seeing more flu than anything else,” Thompson said.
Symptoms for RSV include a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, a fever and poor appetite. Infants could have irritability and breathing issues.
Flu symptoms include chills, fever, aches, headaches, coughing, sore throat, fatigue, weakness and some intestinal issues, but those are not common. COVID symptoms are loss of taste or smell, chills, aches, headaches, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and weakness.
“We have had cases of RSV and flu,” Thompson said.
“Our ER has the ability to test for all three in a stat test.”
Thompson said the three illnesses are more life threatening if individuals have any underlying conditions or are immunocompromised.
She said for RSV, individuals with underlying respiratory issues can be treated with nebulizers and steroids, but that doesn’t treat RSV itself. If the case is very severe, children can receive advanced treatment at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Thompson reminded people of the normal preventative measures of covering mouths to sneeze or cough, practice good hand hygiene and eating a healthy diet. If someone is sick, they should stay home from work or activities.
Thompson said UPMC is equipped to manage these illnesses, but sick people should call their primary care doctor, family medicine, internal medicine or a pediatrician.
“If their doctor is not available, then go to urgent care for evaluation, reserving the emergency room if they have severe, life-threatening emergency symptoms,” Thompson said. “We do not have bed issues specifically due to flu, COVID and RSV, and concern for bed issues should not stop people from getting evaluated to get the adequate care that they need.”
