UPMC: Hospitals busy, but 'not overwhelmed'

Despite dwindling available intensive care unit beds, UPMC leaders stressed its hospital system is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and will be ready to deploy vaccines when they become available.
At a virtual news conference Tuesday morning, Leslie Davis, executive vice president and chief operating officer of UPMC’s Health Services Division, said the system is combating increased patients with additional nurse staffing, new ICUs and shortened quarantine periods for asymptomatic staff.
“We’re busy, but we are not overwhelmed in any way," Davis said. "There’s really a calm feeling among our hospitals.”
Davis later explained a majority of COVID-19 patients in UPMC's care are not in the intensive care unit.
UPMC Jameson, however, several times in the last week has self-reported to the state Health Department no available ICU beds. On Tuesday, only one of the 12 ICU beds at the hospital was available. Of the 11 ICU patients, six were battling COVID-19, state data reports.
"UPMC Jameson is open and providing all services to care for our communities," UPMC Jameson spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo said by email Monday. "Yes, our census fluctuates with admissions and discharges around the clock."
Lombardo said those with emergencies should not delay and always go to a nearby hospital emergency department. She added that UPMC is designed with a "regional care delivery approach" where patients may be transferred to where the right level of care and services are best provided at that time.
When pressed on the ICU bed numbers specific to UPMC Jameson during the news conference, Davis countered with statistics on available beds across the UPMC network and that, "We have been taking care of very sick patients for many, many years. We’re vigilant — we know how serious this is."
Officials from UPMC also spoke about distributing vaccine doses when the become available. The hospitals are awaiting thousands of doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said.
Snyder also spoke about shortened quarantine time for asymptomatic health care workers. The initial recommendation was a 14-day quarantine. Now, workers can come back after a 10-day quarantine, which aligns with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
“It would be safe to bring health care workers who remain asymptomatic back to work to work day 11, 12, 13, 14," Snyder said. "My job is to prevent transmission in our hospitals. That would not have been a change we would have made if I thought there was a substantial risk of transmission in our hospitals.”
Snyder said they are exploring if it is safe to bring workers back after a seven-day quarantine.
