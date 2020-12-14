The beginning of the end may be in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic as the first rounds of a vaccine were administered to small samples of health care workers Monday morning, including five UPMC employees who received the shot in Pittsburgh.
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, which received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, began on Sunday from a distribution center in Michigan. They were received in Pittsburgh on Monday morning and brought to UPMC Children's Hospital, where the employees got their first of two shots before members of the media. The shots were administered by Tami Minnier, chief quality officer at UPMC.
"I don't think these are the only five people in our organization who are enthusiastic about getting the vaccine," Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC's medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said Monday. "We have a lot of people who see the vaccine as a watershed moment for us.
Officials at UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon in Farrell haven't received official shipping information on when the vaccine will be available to workers locally, but it is anticipated in the coming days, according to hospital spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo. Snyder explained the first wave of vaccines will go to health care workers and people in nursing homes, then essential workers before being given to people considered in at-risk populations. From there, it will be distributed to a broader portion of the public.
UPMC Jameson is one of 87 Pennsylvania hospitals set to receive the vaccine by Dec. 21, the state Health Department said.
"The vaccine is just one piece of the pie and we need to make sure all of the puzzle pieces come together to see an end to the pandemic," Snyder said.
Snyder said the vaccine was distributed to the hospital without cost. He went on to say the hospital system acquired additional freezers to complement the ones they already had.
"It is unprecedented how fast and how broad the vaccine efforts have been," Synder said. "We have more vaccine candidates than anyone could have imagined. They're being developed and being demonstrated to be safe and effective much faster than we could have imagined."
