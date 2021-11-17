A one-day walkout Thursday by University of Pennsylvania Medical Center employees won’t include hospitals in Mercer or Lawrence Counties, or other hospitals outside Pittsburgh, a spokesperson for the Service Employees International Union said Wednesday.
Non-union UPMC employees in Pittsburgh, seeking higher pay and organizing rights, plan to walk off the job at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mercy, Magee, Presbyterian, Shadyside, Children’s, Western Psych, and Montefiore campuses. Night workers plan to walk off at 5 a.m. Friday. UPMC operates 40 hospitals, including Horizon hospitals in Greenville and Farrell, and UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
Jodi Hirsh, co-founder of Hospital Workers Rising, a grassroots group representing Western Pennsylvania hospital workers, told the New Castle News Wednesday employees in every UPMC Pittsburgh hospital, including transporters, dietary workers, housekeepers, nurses, medical assistants; and pharmacy, patient care, and surgical techs, are committed to the action.
Asked if the Pittsburgh walkout would affect health care for local patients treated at Pittsburgh hospitals, or if local UPMC hospitals would have to cover for jobs in Pittsburgh, Karen Beardsley, media manager for UPMC Jameson, declined to comment.
UPMC has proposed raising entry-level wages by 5 percent to $15.75 in January, on top of distributing a $500 bonus to all employees Nov. 26. The bonus is to reward dedicated work during the COVID crisis.
Workers, however, through union representatives from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, seek a raise to $20 an hour, affordable health care from UPMC, the elimination of outstanding medical debt for every hospital worker, a pledge to properly staff hospitals to increase patient care, and union organizing rights.
Hundreds of UPMC workers have signed onto a petition for a $20-minimum wage and other demands.
Thursday's walkout and subsequent rally at UPMC headquarters, in front of the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh, will feature Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, state Rep. Summer Lee, University of Pittsburgh faculty member and congressional candidate Chris Deluzio, and a performance by Pittsburgh rapper Jasiri X.
“I’m walking out of work Thursday because UPMC doesn’t care about me, and doesn’t care about Pittsburgh," said Summer Viscusi, student behavioral associate at UPMC’s Western Psychiatric Hospital.
"We’re not going to take it any longer. My co-workers and I have had enough. It’s scary to stand up to UPMC, and they know it. They try to use their power to keep us quiet. But we’re taking back our power.”
Hospital Workers Rising addressed a letter to UPMC CEO Leslie Davis and staged a rally and news conference Nov. 5. In the letter to Davis, it stated the non-profit health care provider reported operating income of $1.1 billion.
It wasn’t known how many of UPMC’s 92,000 employees would participate in the walkout. SEIU has attempted to organize roughly 3,500 UPMC employees at their Presbyterian and Shadyside hospitals.
