By MICHAEL ROKNICK
Two UPMC doctors said getting the newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots will go a long way in preventing people from contracting the disease.
In an online talk with the news media on Friday, UPMC’s Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, and Dr. Donald M. Yealy, chief medical officer, said the booster shots are best served for those already completing their initial COVID-19 vaccines.
Both agreed the vaccines and the booster shots have undergone intense scientific examination.
“We know more about these vaccines than almost any other,’’ Yearly said. And added that the medical community wants to “heighten awareness’’ of the benefits for all of the vaccines.
Also, the nation has a strong depository on where healthcare officials can let others know of any side effects for the booster shots, Snyder said.
And he added UPMC has enough staff in place to give the booster shots.
“I’m not concerned,’’ Snyder said of UPMC staff levels.
Both men advised people get their booster shots before the major upcoming holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Further, they recommended people should wear masks.
Those with jobs requiring lots of contact with the public are urged by the CDC to get booster shots. The jobs include healthcare workers, teachers and first responders.
On Oct. 7, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for these Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who completed their initial vaccine series at least 6 months ago:
• 65 years and older
• 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
• 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
• 18 and older who work in high-risk settings
• 18 and older who live in high-risk settings.
