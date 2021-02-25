UPMC has established a process and community vaccine locations for people to receive the COVID-19 inoculations, according to age only.
The location for UPMC Jameson Hospital is designated as the Y-Zone in Neshannock Township. The location for UPMC Horizon is at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.
Clinics began this week for pre-registered people, according to Lisa Lombardo, a UPMC spokeswoman, who emphasized, "These are not walk-in clinics."
UPMC has launched a public-facing website at Vaccine.UPMC.com, where people can sign up to request to receive the vaccine.
The appointment-only clinics are for people who are registered or invited by phone. She explained the hospital system has begun an invitation-only process of reaching out older adults at the top of their age ranges to schedule their appointments. The first group vaccinated were those 90 and older, then the 80s, and 70s. People 65 and older will be vaccinated in the coming weeks, Lombardo said.
Lombardo said that if the staff learns that people already have been vaccinated elsewhere, "we keep moving down the list and inviting more people who are right behind them."
She iterated that it is strictly based on age.
"Our top executives preach there will be absolutely no line jumping," she said. "We are vaccinating those by age in the 1A category, and we're taking this so seriously that we're not getting into health conditions that people can poke holes in. You can't poke holes in age.
"We're not promoting people walking in," she said. "We're inviting people, and they can sign up on the web form."
Here are some other key points for signing up:
•Those who need assistance by phone may call (844) UPMCVAC (844-876-2822). High call volume is anticipated. The contact center team is answering seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To keep this option open to those needing it most, people are asked to use the online registration if possible.
•Registration does not immediately create an appointment — it serves to allow UPMC to plan and inform people about eventual appointments.
•After signing up on the online form, people will be contacted by phone by automated and personal calls, and by texts and emails via a Certify Care system, to help them start preparing for their vaccine and to schedule appointments.
•For anyone concerned that the calls or messages might not be legitimate, communications coming from UPMC or the Certify Care system will ask for only health information and possibly a driver's license number for identification purposes.
•UPMC will always administer vaccines that are scheduled, and will only schedule appointments when adequate vaccine supply is on hand. The vaccine appointments are being scheduled only by age, because older age is the biggest predictor of death from COVID-19, Lombardo said.
•To receive vaccine updates — not appointments — from UPMC, people may call 1 (833) 299-4359. This is a recorded message that’s updated regularly.
And while people may receive a phone call from a UPMC caller and wonder if it is legitimate, Lombardo said UPMC is putting out language on behalf of the Certified Care system of UPMC via emails, texts and phone calls. She emphasized that UPMC will never request a credit card number or social security number from anyone, nor will it ask for anyone's financial information.
"If anyone calls you asking for any financial information, that's not us calling you," she said. "There is no payment for this. It doesn't matter what insurance you have, we are not getting reimbursed for this."
As for whether everyone will get vaccinated who wants it, "we keep going backward in the age range. We have 5,000 doses in the entire region that we're ready to administer," Lombardo said. Those are all first-time Pfizer doses, but that could change, she said. "We give what we get."
However, first dose recipients who get a Pfizer dose will get a second Pfizer dose, because the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are different, as are their time frames, she explained. Pfizer's second phase is given 21 days or later and Moderna is 28 days or later.
She emphasized that when people receive their first doses, they will be scheduled at that time for the second dose. She added that people cannot get the first dose from one location and the second from another.
Lombardo expressed UPMC's appreciation to the Y-Zone for providing space for its vaccine clinics, because there is ample parking and space there.
"Our goal is to vaccinate up to 100 per hour," she said. "We're at the beginning of the process but we're building the momentum."
She assured that in the coming weeks and months, anyone who wants the vaccines are going to be able to get them.
"There's a scarcity in the resource right now that's in high demand, but in a couple of months, our vision is that it won't be like that anymore," she said.
More vaccines will be coming onto the market with the pending approval of the one-time dose, Johnson & Johnson, "but we don't know what distribution looks like, and with fewer people who need it, there's just less demand and more supply so we'll be able to get to everybody," Lombardo said.
So after all of this vaccine rollout confusion, how effective is the vaccine, and how long will it last?
"There is science that proves it works," Lombardo said, but nobody really knows for how long the vaccines are effective.
"We anticipate it could be an annual vaccine type of thing, but we don't know yet. That's why we reinforce masking, distancing and hand-washing."
UPMC employees who have had second doses are still practicing social distancing and are not back to eating lunch together within six feet, she said. "Masks aren't going anywhere. We're still following the same guidelines to a T, even though employees have been vaccinated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.