A UPMC hotline has been established for families and expectant mothers interested in learning more about advanced services for maternity and newborn care and for individuals searching for an obstetrician or gynecologist at UPMC Horizon.
Prospective patients are encouraged to call the UPMC Magee-Womens Specialty Services at UPMC Horizon hotline at (724) 983-7001 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak directly to a representative.
The Birth Place at UPMC Horizon, in partnership with nationally renowned UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, is the only childbirth delivery unit to serve Mercer and Lawrence counties. Providers at UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson are accepting new patients.
UPMC Horizon also has a direct connection to top-10 nationally ranked UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh through a Level II nursery and neonatology services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.