UPMC Jameson is continuing to roll out vaccines in Lawrence County weekly, and is moving down the list of those who are eligible, hospital officials said Monday.
They are currently making appointments for people who have signed up on its website, according to age and health conditions listed in the 1A category, UPMC spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo said. That means 65 or older or younger who have health issues listed on the governor’s phases for inoculations. The web address is Vaccine.UPMC.com. Those who need assistance by phone may call (844) UPMCVAC (844-876-2822).
A line of several hundred people, masked and socially distanced, snaked through the cordoned off gymnasium of the Y-Zone in Neshannock Township early Tuesday, waiting to be vaccinated. Those receiving the COVID-19 inoculations were people whom UPMC had contacted for appointments for the shots. There were 800 appointments for the Y-Zone event Tuesday.
Rob Jackson, UPMC president and CEO of Jameson and Horizon in Farrell, expressed appreciation for the Y-Zone allowing the clinics there on Tuesdays. Because of its size, it allows for social distancing.
“For space and balance, it’s been fabulous,” he said.
Some were eager and arrived more than an hour too early.
Kevin MacDonald, director of operations for UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals, assured that everyone would be vaccinated eventually; meanwhile, the company is following the state guidelines of the state in administering the shots.
“This is the second week of the true community vaccines,” he said. Jameson and Horizon Hospital in Farrell started first with their own employees at the hospitals, then they moved to non-hospital health care providers. The first calls to the general public were for people aged 90 and older, and now the hospital system is vaccinating people who have signed up on the website or by phone.
The community vaccines are being given at the Y-Zone in New Castle, at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage and at UPMC Greenville Hospital.
“You can’t argue against age,” Lombardo said, noting that the older seniors have the highest rate of death with COVID-19, so they are being called first.
“The hard part for us is, we’d love to vaccinate everybody,” MacDonald said, “but we’re trying to be as firm and equitable with the state guidelines as possible.”
Last week, a few extra people were inoculated, because of cancellations and a lack of appointments, so they were able to add people, MacDonald explained. “But they were ones who fell into the guidelines. We will have a full schedule every day.”
UPMC has had no trouble obtaining the vaccines, he explained. It places orders for it weekly and gets a notice from the state.
Barnes explained that the serum, which is a protein, that arrives for the vaccines is concentrated in vials, and he adds a saline solution to dilute it to get 5 to 7 shots per vial. They reconstitute the vials as they go, so there is no extra at the end of the day, he said.
“We’re hearing this is going to be fast,” Lombardo said of the vaccine availability gaining momentum. “Supplies are increasing and demand is down here now that people are being vaccinated. It might seem like it’s going to be a long time, but it’s not.”
It’s the call of the state, however, when the vaccines can move into the other phases, she said.
MacDonald pointed out that “every shot we give is protection for everyone else.”
And while there’s no assurance that someone still wouldn’t be a COVID-19 carrier, the data that’s coming out is that it is spread less, but people still should wear masks and use sanitizer, he said.
Jackson explained that the vaccine lessens the impact the virus will have on an individual.
“It doesn’t prevent you from having COVID,” he said. “It strengthen’s the body’s ability to respond to the virus. It’s more for folks who haven’t had exposure to it.”
If someone recently had COVID-19 and gets the vaccine, its side effects will make one feel like more pronounced symptoms of the flu, he said. Those effects last a maximum of 72 hours. But COVID can last for weeks, he said, adding that someone who has had COVID should wait for 90 days.
“The important thing to understand is that COVID-19 is a virus,” he said. “There’s not necessarily an antibiotic solution for it.”
