SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A college student walking with friends at a state park in western Pennsylvania was injured when she fell about 80 feet from a cliff, authorities said.
The 21-year-old Pittsburgh woman was with four other people at McConnells Mill State Park in Slippery Rock when she fell around 3:20 p.m. Sunday from a cliff near Breakneck Bridge. The woman, who attends Slippery Rock University, had to be pulled up from the ledge in a rescue basket but was alert and conscious at the time.
The woman suffered head and back injuries and was flown to a hospital. She's expected to recover, but her name and further details on her condition were not disclosed.
It's not clear what caused the woman to fall, but authorities note the area has numerous slippery ledges that are marked with warning signs.
Slippery Rock, Scott Township and Portersville fire departments responded to the call, as well as Noga Ambulance Service and park rangers.
