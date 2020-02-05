A Mercer County man was killed Wednesday morning when a school van he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer on state Route 488 in Perry Township, near Ellwood City.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said the man has been identified as 64-year-old Peter Ellis of Mercer.
Johnson said he pronounced Ellis dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death, he said.
Johnson said the accident occurred around 8:50 a.m. when the van, negotiating a curve in the road, went left of the center line and hit the tractor-trailer. The rig driver's name also was unavailable. Johnson said the rig driver was hauling for Prime Storage, a company that hauls daily for Adams Manufacturing of Portersville.
He said that based on information he obtained at the scene, the van driver had just dropped off an adult student at a school in the area and he and the van aide were the only ones inside the van when the collision occurred. Neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the aide was injured, he said.
Johnson said the van had heavy front-end damage, and the driver was extricated. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Members of the Wurtemberg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department and the Ellwood City Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident is being investigated by the state police.
The collision occurred close to the border of Ellwood City Borough, Johnson said, noting that both the van driver and the tractor-trailer driver both had taken that route every day.
