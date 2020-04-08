A New Castle woman suffered major injuries in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington Township, according to state police.
Taylor Palombaro, 27, of 819 Dushane St., was ejected from her vehicle as it went off the road on Route 158 near Wilson Mill Road. The vehicle then overturned on an embankment. Palombaro was not wearing a seat belt, police reported.
A toddler was in a child safety seat inside the vehicle and was not injured, according to the report.
Palombaro was transported to St.Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. according to a report from New Wilmington police.
