A toddler and the driver of an SUV were injured Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Union Township.
The 2 1/2-year-old girl was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital, according to New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem.
The driver was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and his arrest is pending his release, Salem said.
The pursuit started in the city of New Castle when officers stopped the red Jeep Cherokee with a Kentucky registration on Lowery Street near Falls Street. The vehicle initially was stopped then accelerated at a high rate of speed on West Washington Street. When officers caught up to the vehicle, the Jeep was off the road and crashed onto its side.
The child and driver were ejected and treated at the scene by the city police and fire department.
The chase and accident occurred around 4:36 p.m.
According to Salem, the child was the only passenger in the vehicle.
Salem said details were unclear in the early evening about how the pursuit started or the driver’s real identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.