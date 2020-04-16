HARRISBURG — Customers entering Pennsylvania businesses operating during the shutdown must be prepared to wear a mask, according to an order signed Wednesday by the state health secretary.
Employees of all essential businesses must also wear masks under the order, which is intended to protect supermarket cashiers, power plant operators and other critical workers, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Our essential workers have stepped up to the plate and are keeping us safe, healthy, fed and sheltered during this time, and we all need to thank them (by) doing everything we can to prevent ourselves from spreading the virus to them,” he said at a video news conference.
Also Wednesday, state lawmakers advanced two bills intended to speed up the reopening of businesses in the state, just minutes after the masking order was announced.
Under the order, employees can deny entry to any customer who refuses to wear a mask without a medically valid reason.
Businesses are also ordered to hold virtual meetings to avoid large gatherings and must provide sufficient space in break rooms to allow for social distancing.
The order also requires businesses to limit the number of customers to 50 percent of their normal occupancy.
The state Senate, on party-line votes, passed Senate Bills 613 and 327, both with the reopening of the state's economy in mind.
Bill 613 would require that the governor come up with a mitigation plan that allows businesses to reopen if they can satisfy federal safety guidelines.
The second bill would create a task force to oversee the state’s coronavirus response. However, that bill was amended in the Senate to include a provision that would allow county officials to determine when businesses can reopen within their borders instead of following Wolf’s statewide order.
Senate Bill 613 goes to the governor. Senate Bill 327 goes to the state House for concurrence in that chamber.
Wednesday night, Wolf's spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said the governor will veto SB 613.
"As the administration has stated many times, irresponsibly going against the direction of the Secretary of Health and reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic," she said.
Wolf said he doesn't like the idea of allowing counties to decide when they should reopen.
“I don’t support that,” he said at a press briefing. “This is something we need to do as a commonwealth.”
The controversy comes as the state’s outbreak of new coronavirus cases has slowed down over the past week. The Department of Health announced Wednesday 1,145 new cases in which people tested positive for coronavirus. That’s the smallest number of new cases reported by the Health Department since April 1.
Wolf said the state’s approach has been to try to use “common-sense” in defining businesses as essential, while also creating a process for businesses to appeal if they feel like they should be allowed to remain open.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said he thinks he was the one who first suggested that the state offer a waiver program to allow businesses to appeal. He regrets having suggested it.
“It’s been a sore spot,” he said. “Now, we’ve gotten into this morass where people can’t figure out why this business is open and this business is not.”
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said the Republican measures are opposed by public health experts.
He pointed to a letter to lawmakers from Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine who said that opening businesses “prematurely, will only increase the spread of the virus, further lengthening economic challenges, while also placing more lives at risk.”
The move to allow counties to decide when businesses should reopen “would create havoc,” Costa said.
But Republicans said the move would make sense because the coronavirus outbreak has hit different parts of the state with dramatically varying intensity.
Corman said that 70 percent of the state’s coronavirus cases have been in counties on the eastern edge of the state.
“If you are in Crawford County you’re in a different world than Philadelphia,” Corman said.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said that the state’s stay-at-home order was rolled out county-by-county, so it makes sense to roll back the restrictions by county, as well.
“Recently, Governor Tom Wolf indicated that he would rely on input from governors in other states like New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island to determine when to reopen our state economy,” added Gordner. “I believe that we should instead entrust local elected officials and Pennsylvanians to figure out what is right for our own people, and not governors from other states not elected by our residents.”
State Sen. Andrew Dinniman, D-Chester County, said the legislation was a waste of time because Wolf will likely veto them.
“What’s happened to us as a people? What’s happened to us as Americans? After 9/11, there were no Democrats, there were no Republicans, we united against an eternal threat,“ he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
