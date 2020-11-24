A missing Plain Grove Township teen has been found.
Alexys Bell, 13, was found by state police in Butler County on Tuesday afternoon.
State police were contacted late Monday night regarding an attempt to locate Bell.
Original story
New Castle-based state police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Plain Grove Township girl.
State police were contacted late Monday night regarding an attempt to locate Alexys Bell. She is described as approximately 5-foot-2 and weighing 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing brown or black leggings and a red hoodless sweatshirt with black lettering.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Castle state police barracks at (724) 598-2211.
