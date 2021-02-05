Lawrence County narcotics agents confiscated $16,160 in cash, two guns and a quantity of suspected narcotics Friday in the raid of a South Side house.
Nicholas Nico "Bro" Jackson, 26, formerly of Michigan, who was staying the house at 411 Electric St. was taken into custody when police arrived.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney's Drug Task Force, led by a Union Township police officer, served a sealed search warrant at the house around 6:15 a.m. by breaking the front door when no one answered. Inside there were four children and a leashed pit bull, and Jackson and a woman were upstairs, according to a criminal complaint.
Agents contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services about the children. A search of the house yielded 51.7 grams of suspected heroin, 18.6 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10.1 grams of crack cocaine. They also seized an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, a .40-caliber handgun and a Volkswagen sedan in the sweep. Police said the money was inside a brown cloth bag in a safe. The suspected narcotics were in plastic bags.
Jackson is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, two counts each of prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
"This investigation was led by a Union Township officer who is part of the special investigative unit of the district attorney's office," District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said.
The raid was the result of an investigation that lasted several months, culminating in the search warrant and arrest, he said.
He said that Union Township has assigned the officer to the detail of the special investigation unit. The township, as a result of the investigation, seizure and arrest will result in its receiving 50 percent of the forfeited money, he said.
"Our cooperative policing initiatives between the D.A.'s office and the townships (and city) in Lawrence County continue to pay dividends," Lamacusa commented. "This was sort of a textbook undercover operation that was led by the Union officer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.