New Castle police now say they are not filing charges against an 18-year-old man they originally had charged with kidnapping his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend Sunday evening.
Police on Monday afternoon said an investigation determined that the girl had left voluntarily with the man, even though she said in a Snapchat she sent to a family member that she had been taken and to call the police.
An investigation, police said, led to the discovery of the girl and the ex-boyfriend at a Halco Drive address about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
The investigation, police said, showed that the girl had left her home voluntarily, and that no charges are being filed against the male at this time. The investigation, though, they said would continue.
ORIGINAL STORY
New Castle police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with the Sunday night kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.
Police on Monday morning reported finding Haylee Hobbs safe after she was taken from her 1813 Pennsylvania Ave. home around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.
Carlos Jones Jr. of 519 Highland Ave. has been charged with kidnapping of a minor-inflicting bodily injury, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, a man they identified as Jones arrived at the Pennsylvania Avenue home and began banging on the door. Haylee told her sister that she would go out to talk with him, and if she were not back in 10 minutes, to call the police.
The sister went to awaken the girls’ mother, but when they returned downstairs, both Jones and Haylee were gone. Shortly thereafter, the complaint says, the sister received a Snapchat from Haylee in which she said “Call the cops. He’s taken me. Call the cops.”
Haylee, the complaint says, had broken off contact with Jones and Oct. 31, after he had come to her house to pick up his belonging. Haylee had gone with Jones that day and when she returned home, the complaint says, she had a bruise/mark on her forehead.
Police said they were familiar with Jones and went to his residence, but he was not there. A family member said he was not at home, and that he did not have a phone on which he could be reached.
Police checked other addresses that they say Jones has been known to frequent, but came up empty there as well.
