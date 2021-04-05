State police are looking for information about a dark green van that was seen parked in the driveway of a Slippery Rock Township man's home on Saturday, shortly before he was found dead.
The van, possibly a 2000 Ford Econoline, was parked at the home of John Myron Hogue, 58, of 1201 Shaffer Road Saturday, not long before Hogue was found dead in a wooded area just off Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township.
Police have not confirmed yet whether the van was related to Hogue's death, and they are trying to identify the the van and its occupants as part of the investigation into how he died.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said the man's body, later identified as Hogue, was spotted around 11 a.m., lying in a wooded area about 15 to 20 yards off Houk Road by someone driving by who reported it.
Hogue had suffered no apparent outward trauma, Guy said. An autopsy was conducted at the Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County but the results as of Sunday were inconclusive.
Guy said there was no evidence of foul play and he had no traumatic outward injuries, but Hogue's death remains suspicious because of the location of where the body was found. Toxicology test results are pending.
"We're still waiting on tests from the autopsy to determine cause of death," he said.
Hogue's death is being investigated by the state police criminal investigation unit and its Troop D forensic services unit.
Anyone who has information about the van or the circumstances surrounding Hogue's death is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
