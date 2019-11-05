Democrat Mark Elisco has conceded the New Castle mayor race to Republican Chris Frye.
Frye will be seated as New Castle's new mayor on Jan. 1, 2020.
Republican Chris Frye had broken out a big lead early in the race.
As of 10:10 p.m., Frye compiled 2,740 votes with 72 of 75 county precincts reporting. Democrat Mark Elisco garnered 1,831 votes. Independent candidate James Constant has registered 156 votes.
Polls closed at 8 p.m., with voter turnout reported at 37.18 percent.
With Election Day finally here in Lawrence County, city voters have been turning out in steady numbers.
Five North Hill precincts reported a high turnout. Just before 5 p.m. at Clen-More Presbyterian Church, a line inside greeted would-be voters with a 10-minute wait before circling names on the ballot. At that location, 239 had voted out of 70 registered (34 percent).
At St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on East Fairfield Avenue, supporters for city and county candidates campaigned outside the church doors as voters from New Castle's second ward filed inside. In the fourth precinct, 274 of a registered 736 (37 percent) had voted by 4:15 p.m. In the fifth precinct, 396 of 989 (40 percent) had voted by 4:15 p.m.
New Castle High School saw 25 percent turnout by 5 p.m., as 204 out of 806 registered voters walked through the doors.
Chris C. Frye Jr., Republican for New Castle mayor
Mark Elisco, Democrat for New Castle mayor
James Constant, independent for New Castle mayor
