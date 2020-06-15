Update:

One suspect in the disappearance of 19-year-old Amari Wise has been taken into custody. Police are still looking for another.

Connor Henry, 20, who was charged Saturday with criminal homicide, was taken into custody late Sunday night in Ocean City, Maryland, by that city's police department.

No information was available as to when he will be returned to New Castle.￼￼

Meanwhile, police are still looking for 47-year-old Todd Henry -- Connor Henry's father -- in connection with the case.

New Castle police Saturday night filed charges against both men.

The Henry family lives at 918 Adams St., where a mass protest of about 300 people who said they were Wise's friends and family was staged Tuesday night, with the crowd wanting answers. The police served search warrants on the house and car after receiving information that something happened there that had to do with Wise's disappearance.

A second protest took place Friday afternoon outside of the police station, and the city police blocked off North Street on Sunday night when about 10 people gathered there to protest again, not satisfied that just the charges were filed. They said they want more answers and justice for Wise, they want his mother to have closure in his disappearance, and they want to see the suspects taken into custody. Connor and Todd Henry are wanted on warrants, and the citizens who gathered are wondering why the police haven't arrested them.

The police have charged Connor Henry with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. His father is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide (after the fact), obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Police believe the elder Henry had something to do with Wise's disappearance.

The city police say they are continuing to work with law enforcement partners who are assisting in the investigation and in locating the defendants and in looking for Wise.

The police said they will release more information about the case in the coming days.

The 19-year-old Wise of West Lincoln Avenue was last seen the night of June 5. His mother reported him missing Saturday, and the city police since then have been working to solve the mystery of what happened to him.

The police have not released what evidence they found at the Adams Street house and garage at that address, and a criminal complaint that details the incident was not available from the police or the courts Sunday night.

State police helicopters, search and cadaver dogs and drones all have been deployed during the search for Wise, and a local volunteer team also has been out daily looking for any clues of where Wise might be.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Todd Henry is urged to contact the NCPD at (724) 656-9300 or leave tips at the police website www.newcastlepd.com.￼

