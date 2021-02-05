New Castle police say they are trying to identify a man with a gauze patch over his eye who robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 734 E. Washington St. Friday morning.
Police chief Bobby Salem reported that a man was in the store about half an hour earlier, then went back in just after 9 a.m. and went to the pharmacy counter with a gun and demanded narcotics from the pharmacy staff.
He fled on foot with the drugs, dropping a couple of bottles along the way, Salem said. He described him as thin white male who wore a patch over his left eye.
Anyone who has information about the incident or the man's identity is asked to contact the police detective bureau at (724) 656-3588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.