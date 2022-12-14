A Washington Township man reported missing was found dead Wednesday.
State police said Jack E. Podner, 81, of the 4600 block of Route 168, was last contacted at his residence on Dec. 6. Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Scott Penwell said he was called to an adjacent property near Podner's residence at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, where the man's body and truck were discovered.
Penwell said, pending further investigation, there is no signs of foul play, and his death was likely caused by a medical event.
