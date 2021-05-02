A Shenango Township man died Sunday afternoon from an apparent health problem as part of a one-vehicle accident.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo pronounced 61-year-old Matthew Morici dead at the scene after suffering an apparent cardiac or medical problem.
Morici, the single occupant of a pickup truck, drove off Savannah Road in the 1500 block and went through several yards and hit a tree around 2:50 p.m. DeCarbo said Morici had no apparent injuries and there will be no autopsy.
Shenango Township police and state troopers responded to the scene, as well as the Shenango Area Fire District. Savannah Road was shut down from Old Pittsburgh Road to Pennsylvania Avenue.
