HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus is calling on state Rep. Aaron Bernstine to resign immediately, though the lawmaker has made no indication he will do so.
The leadership issued the statement Thursday afternoon in response to published reports that Bernstine, who represents parts of Lawrence, Butler and Beaver counties in the 10th Legislative District, had posted Snapchat videos showing his 5-year-old son smoking a cigar and partaking in an adult social media game.
“As parents and fellow legislators, we are disgusted by Rep. Bernstine’s conduct," the House GOP caucus said in its statement. "In order to take the time necessary to focus on his family and repair his relationships, we call on Rep. Bernstine to immediately resign.”
Bernstine, in a video update posted to his Twitter account, said the actions on the Snapchat videos were from a private vacation with his son, his son's friends and their parents and included "jokes that went too far."
"For that, I'm truly sorry," Bernstine said in the 87-second clip. "I have to do a much better job as a role model for my child. I'll continue to work on that and me and my family are addressing it as a private matter."
Bernstine continued to position himself as a Harrisburg outsider who will fight against colleagues from both sides of the aisle.
"Now, over the next 26 days before the election, there are going to be a lot of things people try to put out," Bernstine said. "Some of them true, some of them manipulated and some of them just down-right false. Now, the party bosses of both sides are going to try and take advantage of this situation. I've seen it before in Harrisburg during my last three-and-a-half years there. They'll continue to pound away on things just to try to make and score political points.
"Over the next 26 days, I'm going to continue to work hard to gain your trust and work on the issues that matter for the people of the 10th Legislative District. You have the opportunity to go to the polls in 26 days and decide who you want your representative to be. Somebody who goes to Harrisburg and continues the fight against the establishment of both Republicans and Democrats. I hope that I can count on your support and I'll continue to work hard to earn and gain your trust."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.