For what was the fourth major fire in two weeks, city firefighters were called out around 3 AM Saturday to a blaze at the former Days Inn building downtown. Newcastle firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building but it was engulfed.
According to one City firefighter, the second floor had collapsed into the first floor.
The firefighters were called back twice more after they left the scene the first time around. Around 6:30 AM, the fire had started up again from hotspots. Then later, around 10 AM they were called back again to find the building was fully engulfed.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is suspicious. There was no electricity gas or water service to the building when the fire started. The New Castle Police Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.
According to the fire fighter, a total of 15 city firemen were responded to fight the fire. They were assisted multiple times by the Shenango Area Fire District and the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The building, built in the 1980s, had been vacant for more than a decade.
“There’s not much left “the firefighter
said.
He said no one was found to have been inside the building when the fire trucks arrived, and the firefighters had not heard of anyone inside. No injuries were reported.
On Christmas Day, firefighters were called to a house on Wallace Avenue that was destroyed and displaced a family.
Another family lost their home to fire across the street from that one in the 300 block of East Wallace Avenue.on New Year’s Eve.
Both of those fires were believed to have been accidental.
Fire broke out in a two-story house at 719 Sampson St. on Wednesday morning. New Castle Police arrested a suspect who reportedly admitted to having set that fire in a bedroom on the second floor.
A man who was sleeping in an adjacent room nhad to be rescued by ladder through a window.
No injuries were reported in any of those fires.
