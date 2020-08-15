An Ellwood City man was injured Friday night when his car struck a tree in Slippery Rock Township.
State police said Evan H. Macri, 20, sustained "suspected serious Injury" in the crash, which occurred at 11:15 p.m. near 3037 Copper Road. He was taken by Noga Ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was admitted. His condition was not available.
Macri, police said, was northbound on Copper Road when he went off the east side of road, struck a tree and spun before finally coming to rest along the shoulder. He was not wearing a seat belt, but was entrapped inside the vehicle.
Police said he was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
